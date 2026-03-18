NBA gears up to vote on expansion

Los Angeles, Mar 18: The National Basketball Association (NBA) is reportedly set to take a significant step toward expansion, with team owners expected to vote next week on whether the league should formally explore adding two new franchises. “It’s not a secret, we’re looking at this market in Las Vegas. We are looking at Seattle,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told the press last December. Since then, expansion has remained a focal topic, with multiple local media outlets reporting that the issue will be discussed by the league’s Board of Governors. If approved, the process would begin immediately, with the league targeting the 2028-29 season for the debut of both new teams, reports Xinhua. The vote is scheduled to take place during the NBA’s Board of Governors meetings from March 24 to 25. Sources familiar with the discussions said support among owners has been growing, potentially paving the way for the league to solicit and evaluate ownership bids in both cities. While the initial vote would not formally award franchises, it would represent the first concrete step toward expanding the league to 32 teams. Any such decision requires approval from 23 of the NBA’s 30 owners.