Vijay eyes Perambur, Turns North Chennai seat into poll flashpoint

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is likely to contest from the Perambur Assembly constituency, a move that has already transformed the North Chennai seat into a high-voltage political battleground ahead of the upcoming elections.

With early groundwork underway, cadres of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have begun election preparations, including setting up a campaign office near Kannadasan Nagar. Senior party leaders are expected to intensify campaign efforts in the coming days.

Party insiders indicate that Vijay’s choice of Perambur is driven by the party’s strong membership base in the constituency and its favourable demographic mix, including a sizeable Christian voter population. Functionaries have also reportedly urged him to opt for the seat.

The development has pushed Perambur into the VIP constituency bracket, prompting election authorities and police to plan enhanced security arrangements.

One of the 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai district,

Perambur is the largest in terms of electorate, with around 2.21 lakh voters. The constituency includes an estimated 30,000 Christian voters and over 10,000 Muslim voters, along with significant populations of Dalits, Vanniyars, Nadars, and Naidus.

The seat is currently held by R D Sekar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).