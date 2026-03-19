EC permits multiple ID proofs for voting

The Election Commission of India has announced that voters can cast their votes at polling stations using either the Photo Voter ID Card (EPIC) or any one of several approved identity documents. The move is aimed at making the voting process more accessible and convenient for citizens.

As per the guidelines, accepted identity proofs include Aadhaar Card, MGNREGA Job Card, bank or post office passbook with a photograph, health insurance smart cards issued by the Labour Ministry, Ayushman Bharat Health Card, Driving Licence, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card, Indian Passport, pension documents with a photograph, government or PSU employee ID cards, MP/MLA/MLC identity cards, and disability ID cards.

The Commission has advised voters to carry at least one of these valid documents while visiting polling booths. This will help ensure smooth verification and prevent any inconvenience during the voting process.