Postal ballot facility for senior citizens

The Election Commission of India has begun distributing postal ballot application forms from March 18 for eligible voters who are unable to visit polling booths.

This is specifically extended to senior citizens aged above 85 years and persons with disabilities of 40% or more. The initiative enables them to cast their votes from home through the postal ballot system, ensuring greater inclusivity in the electoral process.

Officials stated that persons with disabilities must submit valid identity proof along with a disability certificate or relevant medical documents while applying for the facility.

The Election Commission has urged all eligible voters to take advantage of this provision and actively participate in the democratic process without facing mobility challenges.