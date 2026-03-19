Kohli leads RCB charge ahead of IPL 2026

Bengaluru, Mar 19: Virat Kohli took centre stage as Royal Challengers Bengaluru began preparations for IPL 2026 with an intense training session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, signaling serious intent from the defending champions.

The 37-year-old didn’t just show up — he set the tone. Kohli opened the session with a team huddle, delivering a pep talk alongside head coach Andy Flower before stepping into an aggressive batting routine that lasted over an hour. This wasn’t a casual nets session — it was a statement.

Facing bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Venkatesh Iyer, and Krunal Pandya’s spin group, Kohli looked sharp and assertive, striking clean hits that regularly cleared the mid-wicket boundary. The intensity in his approach makes one thing clear: he’s not winding down, he’s still driving standards.

Interestingly, the squad wasn’t at full strength. England’s Jordan Cox was the only overseas player present, with global travel disruptions affecting arrivals. Key names like Rajat Patidar, who led RCB to their maiden title, along with Dinesh Karthik and Yash Dayal, were missing from the session.

Devdutt Padikkal partnered Kohli in the nets, coming in with solid domestic form, but the session was cut short due to rain — a minor interruption in what was otherwise a focused and high-energy start.

Beyond cricket, the training session carried added weight. It marked a return to normalcy at the Chinnaswamy Stadium after last year’s tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives. The venue has now been cleared to host IPL matches again, with RCB set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener on March 28.

Here’s the reality: RCB is coming in as defending champions, which means pressure, not hype. Kohli’s body language shows urgency, not celebration. If this team slips into complacency, they’re done. But if this intensity continues, they’re serious contenders again.