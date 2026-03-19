Honest duo returns lost bag with gold worth ₹5 lakh

In a heartwarming act of honesty, a daily wage worker and his son returned a handbag containing gold jewellery, cash, and important documents to its rightful owner in Chennai. Murugan (54), a resident of Rajaji Nagar in Selaiyur, found the bag on Agaramthen Main Road while returning home on Tuesday night. He later handed it over to his son Srinivasan (20), who discovered that it contained gold ornaments, ₹2,500 in cash, and identification documents. Realising the importance of the belongings, Srinivasan advised that the bag be handed over to the police. He took it to the Selaiyur police station, where officials confirmed that the jewellery was worth around ₹5 lakh and began efforts to trace the owner. Soon after, Revathi, who had lost the bag while travelling to Tambaram railway station, approached the police. After verifying the contents, she was asked to collect it the next day. On Wednesday, the bag was returned to her in the presence of police officials. The Assistant Commissioner praised Murugan and Srinivasan for their integrity, honouring them for their commendable act. An emotional Revathi expressed her gratitude, thanking the duo and stating she would support them in the future.