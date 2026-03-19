​Sasikala wants to contest from Avadi

​In a move that has added a new layer of intrigue to the 2026 elections, V.K. Sasikala has submitted a formal “willingness application” to contest from the Avadi constituency. Her supporters filed the papers at the party headquarters, signaling her official entry into the electoral fray after years of being on the political sidelines. The choice of Avadi, a significant suburban hub near Chennai, suggests a strategy to tap into the traditional AIADMK vote base in the northern belt.

​Sasikala’s move is expected to complicate the dynamics within the AIADMK and its splinter groups. While she has consistently called for a “united AIADMK” to defeat the DMK, her decision to contest independently or as part of a smaller front indicates a move to test her personal popularity and political clout. Her camp believes that her presence on the ballot will mobilize the “old guard” of the party and those loyal to the legacy of the late J. Jayalalithaa.

​Political analysts are closely watching how the mainstream AIADMK leadership, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, reacts to this development. For the voters in Avadi, the contest could now become a high-profile multi-cornered fight involving the incumbent DMK, the AIADMK, and now Sasikala. Her campaign is expected to focus on “restoring the golden rule of Amma,” aiming to appeal to the emotional sentiments of the party’s core supporters.

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