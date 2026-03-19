DMDK to meeting with Dist Secretaries on Mar 23

​The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), led by Premallatha Vijayakant, has officially scheduled a high-level meeting with its district secretaries for March 23, 2026. This gathering is viewed as a pivotal moment for the party as it navigates the complex alliance landscape ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Following the legacy of its founder, the late “Captain” Vijayakant, the party is looking to reassert its influence as a kingmaker in a field now crowded with new political entrants.

​The primary agenda of the meeting is expected to revolve around final seat-sharing negotiations and the identification of strong candidates for key constituencies. District secretaries have been tasked with providing grassroots reports on voter sentiment and the organizational strength of the party in their respective regions. With the Election Commission already having announced the poll schedule, the DMDK is under pressure to solidify its partnerships—whether with the AIADMK-led front or other emerging blocks—to ensure a cohesive campaign strategy.

​Beyond alliance talks, the meeting will also focus on the party’s digital outreach and booth-level management. Premallatha Vijayakant is expected to motivate the cadres to carry the party’s “welfare for all” message to the youth and rural voters. As the political climate in Tamil Nadu heats up, the outcomes of this March 23 session will likely dictate the DMDK’s survival and relevance in the state’s evolving three-pronged (or four-pronged) political contest.