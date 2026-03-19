Polls: Stalin interviews OPS, DMK Ministers

As preparations intensify for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has started a key round of candidate selection by personally interviewing aspirants for party tickets. The interviews were held at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, where several senior leaders and hopeful candidates took part. Among the prominent attendees was former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who recently joined the DMK. He, along with his son O.P. Ravindranath, is reportedly seeking tickets to contest from constituencies in Theni district. Several sitting ministers of the DMK government—including key cabinet members and Speaker M. Appavu—also appeared before Stalin as part of the selection process. In a notable shift from previous elections, the interviews are being conducted in group formats rather than individual sessions. This approach allows the leadership to assess candidates collectively based on factors such as winnability, performance of welfare schemes, and development work in their constituencies.