Water Inflow Surges at Hogenakkal Falls Following Karnataka Rains

Nature lovers and tourists are flocking to Hogenakkal Falls as water inflow from the Cauvery River saw a significant spike today. Following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Karnataka and the Biligundulu region, the inflow jumped to 4,000 cusecs, a sharp contrast to the dry spells seen earlier this month. The sudden rush has revived the “Niagara of India,” with water once again gushing through the Main Falls and Cinifalls.

The Central Water Commission is closely monitoring the levels at the Biligundulu entry point on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. While the current flow is manageable and has brought relief to local coracle operators and vendors, officials have cautioned tourists to remain within designated safe zones. The increased volume has also improved the water storage prospects for the Mettur Dam downstream.

Local authorities have noted that the increased footfall today has boosted the local economy, which had been sluggish during the recent lean period. Families were seen enjoying boat rides and bathing in the rejuvenated falls under the watchful eyes of local police and rescue teams deployed to prevent any accidents during the surge.