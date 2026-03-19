Palani Temple Clarifies: No “VIP Darshan” Tickets Available

The administration of the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani has issued a formal clarification to end confusion regarding special entry. Officials confirmed that there is no official “VIP Darshan” ticket category sold by the temple. Instead, the temple continues to follow a regulated system comprising Free Darshan, Special Entrance Darshan (₹10–₹20), and Separate Special Darshan (₹100–₹200) to ensure transparency for all devotees.

This announcement comes ahead of the peak summer season and the Panguni Uthiram festival, during which the temple sees a massive influx of pilgrims. The administration emphasized that all devotees, regardless of status, must follow the established queue systems or utilize the official online booking portal to secure their slots for specific poojas or the Golden Chariot (Thanga Ratham) procession.

To handle the crowd more efficiently, the temple has also upgraded its winch and rope car services. Devotees are encouraged to book their tickets at least 2–3 days in advance through the HR&CE department’s official website to avoid long wait times. The management reiterated its commitment to providing a “spiritually fulfilling and egalitarian experience” for every pilgrim visiting the hill shrine.