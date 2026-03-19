IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Relief for Chennai

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a weather bulletin predicting scattered thunderstorms and light to moderate rain for the city over the next 48 hours. This atmospheric shift is attributed to a trough in the lower easterlies, which is expected to bring much-needed relief from the rising March temperatures.

While the mornings are expected to remain partly cloudy and humid, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms and lightning during the late evenings and nights. This pattern is likely to persist until March 21. Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to stay updated with local forecasts, although no major flooding or “red alerts” have been issued for the metropolitan area.

The predicted rain has been welcomed by residents who have already begun feeling the early onset of summer heat. However, the IMD also noted that while Chennai gets a reprieve, other parts of the country, including Delhi and Hyderabad, are facing similar unseasonal weather patterns due to active western disturbances, highlighting a volatile weather week across India.