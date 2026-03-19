Gold Prices Plunge in Chennai Following US Fed Decision

Market analysts attribute this sharp decline to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady at 3.5–3.75%. The Fed’s cautious stance on inflation, combined with a strengthening U.S. dollar, has momentarily dampened the global demand for gold as a “safe-haven” asset. Additionally, silver prices in Chennai also saw a reduction, dropping by ₹10 to reach ₹265 per gram.
Despite today’s drop, gold remains significantly more expensive than it was this time last year, showing an overall increase of nearly 72% since March 2025. Local jewelers in T. Nagar and Cathedral Road reported a slight uptick in footfall today as savvy customers looked to take advantage of the price correction before the upcoming wedding season.