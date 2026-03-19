TN Elections: Paid Holiday Declared for April 23rd Polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially declared Thursday, April 23, 2026, as a mandatory paid holiday across Tamil Nadu. This order applies to all public and private sectors, including IT companies, industrial units, and shops, to ensure that the state’s 5.67 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the single-phase Assembly Elections.

Labor department officials have warned that strict action will be taken against employers who fail to provide the holiday or deduct wages for the day. This move is part of the ECI’s “No Voter Left Behind” initiative, which aims to increase voter turnout in urban centers like Chennai, where participation has historically been lower than in rural districts.

The state is currently in the midst of heavy political campaigning, with over 75,000 polling stations being readied for the big day. With the nomination process set to begin on March 30, the declaration of the holiday allows the administration to begin the final phase of logistics, including the deployment of security forces and election observers across the 234 constituencies.