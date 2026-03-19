1,212 Special Buses Deployed for Ramzan and Weekend Rush

To manage the heavy passenger traffic expected over the coming days, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has announced the operation of 1,212 special buses. This move is specifically designed to accommodate commuters traveling for the Ramzan festivities and the upcoming weekend. The buses will connect Chennai to major hubs like Trichy, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli.

According to a statement from the Managing Director of SETC, 345 buses will depart from the Kilambakkam (KCBT) terminus, while 90 buses will operate from the Koyambedu (CMBT) station for routes toward Hosur and Bengaluru. An additional 12 special buses have been scheduled specifically from the Madhavaram terminus to handle local demand.

The transport department has also made arrangements for return journeys on Sunday, ensuring that those who traveled home for the festival can return to Chennai and Bengaluru comfortably. Travelers are encouraged to use the TNSTC official app or website for advanced bookings, as several key routes are already nearing full capacity.