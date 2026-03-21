Migratory red-backed shrike spotted along TN coast

The birdwatching community in Tamil Nadu is celebrating a rare and significant ecological event after the Red-backed Shrike was documented along the state’s coastline. This bird is typically a “vagrant” in southern India, as its usual migratory path and breeding grounds are located much further north in Europe and parts of northwestern India. The sighting is being hailed as a testament to the diverse habitats found along the state’s eastern shores.

The first sightings were reported in the Adyar region of Chennai, followed by additional confirmations near the Periyasamy Puram salt pans in the Thoothukudi district. Conservationists note that the presence of such rare species highlights the importance of preserving coastal wetlands and salt pans, which serve as vital resting and feeding stations for long-distance migratory birds during their grueling journeys.

Experts from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and local ornithological groups are now closely monitoring these areas to see if other unusual species appear during this migration season. They encourage the public to engage in citizen science by reporting sightings, as these data points help researchers understand how changing global weather patterns might be shifting traditional migratory routes.