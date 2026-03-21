AR Rahman to compose music for  Mani Ratnam-Vijay Sethupathi film

In a major update that has excited cinema fans, A. R. Rahman has been officially confirmed as the music composer for director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi.

The announcement was made by Mani Ratnam’s production house Madras Talkies, putting an end to speculation that another composer would be part of the project.

The yet-untitled film, tentatively referred to as Production No. 23, is being backed by Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions. While details about the storyline and extended cast remain under wraps, the project has already generated strong buzz due to the powerful combination of Mani Ratnam and A.R. Rahman.

This film marks yet another collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Rahman, a duo known for delivering some of Indian cinema’s most iconic soundtracks, further raising expectations for the upcoming venture.