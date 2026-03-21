Two Indian LPG tankers set to cross Hormuz amid war

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, two Indian LPG tankers are preparing to sail through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, offering early signs of resumed maritime movement.

According to reports, the Indian-flagged vessels are expected to cross the strait in the coming days, even as shipping activity in the region has slowed significantly due to security concerns. Hundreds of ships have reportedly anchored in the area, with crude oil movement coming to a near halt over the past 24 hours.

The strait, through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies pass, has been witnessing disruptions following warnings from Iran about potential targeting of vessels.

The two LPG carriers, positioned near Sharjah in the UAE, are signaling readiness to sail, though no official confirmation has been issued on their exact departure time.

India has emphasized the need for safe and unhindered passage for its vessels, with around 22 Indian ships currently in the Gulf region awaiting clearance.

The development is being closely watched, as it could indicate a gradual resumption of commercial shipping through one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.