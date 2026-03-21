No deadlock in seat-sharing talks, Only delay: Thiruma

Dismissing reports of friction within the DMK-led alliance, Thol. Thirumavalavan clarified that there was no deadlock in seat-sharing discussions, but only a temporary delay.

He expressed confidence that an amicable solution would be reached soon.

Addressing the media, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president said alliance partner Communist Party of India (Marxist) would act responsibly and not against the coalition’s interests. He described the Left party as a key strength of the alliance and said its focus on its own share of seats was understandable.

Thirumavalavan noted that discussions with alliance partners were being regularly shared with party cadres. He also indicated that the party should be prepared for the possibility of contesting fewer seats, seeking cooperation from workers in the larger interest of the alliance.

On the number of constituencies, he said clarity would emerge within a couple of days. While the party has sought more seats than the six it previously contested, the final decision is expected soon.

He maintained that even if the current negotiations result in a temporary setback in seat allocation, it would benefit the party in the long run. He also clarified that no conditions had been set for future elections.

Referring to the 2021 Assembly elections, Thirumavalavan said the party’s victories in general constituencies reflected its growing acceptance beyond specific communities, reinforcing its image as an inclusive political movement.

Welcoming the new alliance involving S. Ramadoss, he extended his wishes but asserted that the DMK-led secular progressive alliance remains the strongest in Tamil Nadu.

On speculation about Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi exiting the alliance, he said no official confirmation had been made and added that he had urged its leader to continue within the coalition.

Commenting on Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s recent visit to Delhi, he said it reflected changing political dynamics, while noting it remained an internal matter of the party.

Thirumavalavan concluded by stressing that VCK’s decisions are guided by long-term goals of expanding its reach and gaining the trust of all sections of society.