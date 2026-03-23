CPI(M) Accepts Five Seats After Tough Talks, Seals Pact with DMK

Chennai, Mar 23:

After hectic parleys and prolonged bargaining, the CPI(M), a long-time ally of the DMK, on Monday night finally signed a seat-sharing agreement for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The agreement was formalised at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in the presence of DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. The pact was signed by CPI(M) State Secretary P. Shanmugam and Stalin.

Despite being “dissatisfied,” the CPI(M) accepted the allocation of five seats, one less than what it had contested in the 2021 Assembly elections. During the previous polls, both CPI(M) and CPI were allotted six seats each. This time, however, CPI(M) received the same number of seats as CPI, but reduced to five.

Sources indicated that the Marxist party had initially demanded a higher number of seats and remained firm through four rounds of negotiations. However, with no breakthrough and considering alliance dynamics, the party eventually climbed down from its demand.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shanmugam said, “Though we are dissatisfied with the allocation of five seats, we accepted it keeping the alliance interest and its victory in the elections.”

The CPI(M) also expressed confidence that the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), a formidable multi-party front, would work in unison and emerge victorious in the upcoming polls.