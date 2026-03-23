US faces political pressure over Iran war

Washington, Mar 23: The ongoing conflict with Iran is putting increasing financial and political pressure on the United States, even as the government insists it has enough funds to continue the war.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the country has “plenty of money” to fund the war and ruled out raising taxes. However, the government is still preparing to seek additional funds from Congress to sustain future operations.

There is growing resistance in Congress over the rising cost and unclear strategy of the war. Lawmakers from both parties are demanding clarity on the long-term plan before approving more funding.

The Pentagon is reportedly seeking around $200 billion in additional funding, but the proposal is facing strong opposition.

The conflict is becoming one of the most expensive in recent years. Billions of dollars have already been spent in the early stages, and costs are expected to rise further if the war continues.