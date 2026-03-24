Stalin slams Modi over LPG crisis 

Chennai, March 24:

Amid a growing LPG shortage linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the Centre’s preparedness to handle the crisis.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister’s remarks urging citizens to be ready for the impact of the conflict, Stalin asked whether the responsibility lies with the Union Government or the people. “Preparedness cannot be outsourced to the public,” he said, adding that the key question remains whether the Centre is ready to protect citizens.

The Chief Minister said he had written to the Prime Minister on March 11, urging measures such as ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply, rescuing stranded Tamils in Gulf countries, and restructuring gas supply for power stations. He also highlighted protests by Opposition parties in Parliament on March 12 to stress the seriousness of the situation.

Detailing Tamil Nadu’s response, Stalin said the state government had already taken proactive steps, including a ₹2 per unit subsidy for additional electricity usage to promote electric cooking, financial support for MSMEs to shift to alternative fuels, and easing regulations for industries.

He added that measures were also introduced to support livelihoods, including allowing farmers to sell produce freely in Uzhavar Sandais amid disruptions. Despite these efforts and protests by the DMK-led alliance across the state, Stalin said there had been no clear response from the Centre.

Reiterating his criticism, he questioned what concrete steps the Union Government had taken so far, stating that the nation is now asking one question — whether the Prime Minister is prepared to safeguard its people.