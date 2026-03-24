STR Lends Voice to ‘Naanga Naalu Peru’ from Suriya’s ‘Karuppu’

Actor Silambarasan TR has lent his vocals for the second single from Karuppu, starring Suriya, adding fresh buzz to the much-anticipated project.

Titled Naanga Naalu Peru, the track was released on Monday and is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, with lyrics penned by Asal Kolaar. The song is described as a high-energy dance number, and its release has been met with excitement from fans.

The announcement came shortly after Sai Abhyankkar shared a photo with Silambarasan, hinting at the collaboration. The sudden release of the track took fans by surprise, quickly gaining traction across social media platforms.

Alongside the song launch, the makers also revealed that director RJ Balaji will appear in the film as Baby Kannan, an advocate. The film features Trisha as the female lead, supported by a diverse ensemble including Indrans, Natty, Mansoor Ali Khan, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy.

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu is billed as a commercial entertainer and is slated for a theatrical release on May 14.

With STR’s energetic vocals and a star-studded cast, the film continues to build momentum ahead of its summer release.