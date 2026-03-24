VCK settles for 8 seats, Signs pact with DMK 

Chennai, Mar 24:

After intense negotiations and prolonged bargaining, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), led by Thol Thirumavalavan, on Tuesday agreed to contest eight seats in the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, scaling down from its earlier demand for double-digit constituencies.

The agreement was finalised after last-minute discussions, with VCK accepting the DMK’s offer of eight seats — comprising six reserved and two general constituencies — in the interest of maintaining alliance unity and ensuring electoral victory.

The seat-sharing pact was signed at Anna Arivalayam between Thirumavalavan and M. K. Stalin, president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which heads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

From the beginning of alliance talks, the VCK had strongly pushed for a double-digit seat allocation. Even at a high-level internal meeting held on Monday night, the party had resolved to remain firm on its demand, along with seeking a Rajya Sabha berth in 2028. However, with the DMK citing constraints due to the inclusion of new allies, VCK eventually relented.

The development comes shortly after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also scaled down its expectations and accepted five seats, despite initially seeking a higher number. Party leaders said the decision was taken to safeguard alliance interests.

With the VCK pact finalised, the DMK has now concluded seat-sharing arrangements with eight allies, allocating a total of 56 out of the 234 Assembly constituencies.

Among the allocations, the Indian National Congress has been given 28 seats, while the Communist Party of India and CPI(M) have been allotted five seats each. The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has secured four seats, while the Indian Union Muslim League and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi have been allotted two seats each. The Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi has also been given two seats.

The DMK is expected to contest the remaining 178 constituencies and is yet to finalise agreements with other allies, including the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), founded by late actor-politician Vijayakanth, and the Makkal Needhi Maiam led by Kamal Haasan.

Notably, the DMDK has already been accommodated with a Rajya Sabha seat in recent arrangements, alongside the Congress, and has indicated willingness to adopt a flexible approach in ongoing seat-sharing talks.