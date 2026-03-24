TN polls: Curbs imposed on TASMAC liquor sales

Chennai, Mar 24:

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, authorities have imposed stringent restrictions on liquor sales in TASMAC outlets across the state to prevent misuse during the poll period.

As part of the measures under the Model Code of Conduct, bulk purchase of liquor has been strictly curtailed, with limits placed on both stock and daily sales at retail outlets. Shops have been instructed not to exceed 50% of last year’s stock levels and to ensure that daily sales do not surpass 30% of previous averages, failing which it will be treated as a violation.

Authorities have also banned the sale of liquor through tokens or coupons issued by political parties, aiming to curb inducements to voters. Monitoring teams have been deployed across nearly 4,800 outlets, with strict surveillance to detect hoarding or unusual sales patterns.

In addition, bars attached to TASMAC outlets have been warned against operating beyond permitted hours, with violations likely to invite license cancellation and legal action. Officials said these steps are aimed at ensuring free and fair elections by reducing the circulation of liquor during the campaign period.