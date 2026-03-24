2012 petrol bomb case: 9 convicted by Karur Court

Chennai, March 24:

The Karur District and Sessions Court has convicted nine accused in connection with the 2012 petrol bomb attack that killed seven people.

The incident took place on October 30, 2012, when a group travelling from Madurai to Ramanathapuram was attacked, leaving seven dead and 13 injured.

During the trial, two accused were murdered, while cases against two juveniles were handled separately. Acting on directives from the Madras High Court, the court completed the proceedings and found the remaining nine guilty.

The court said the quantum of sentence will be announced at a later date.