Ramadoss Moves Court Over ‘Mango’ Symbol Row, Hearing Today

Chennai, Mar 24:

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has intensified his legal battle over the party’s ‘mango’ election symbol, with a key hearing scheduled before a civil court.

The development follows directions from the Supreme Court of India, which asked him to approach the civil court to seek freezing of the symbol amid the ongoing leadership dispute within the Pattali Makkal Katchi. The court also directed that if an application is filed, it should be decided expeditiously.

The dispute centres around rival claims between Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss over control of the party and its symbol ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Ramadoss has sought either exclusive rights over the symbol or its freezing to prevent its use by any faction.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had declined to intervene in the matter, stating that such internal party disputes must be resolved through civil court proceedings.

With elections approaching, the outcome of the hearing is expected to have significant implications for the PMK’s participation and symbol usage in the upcoming polls.