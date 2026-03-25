DMK candidate list ready; Final announcement soon

Chennai, Mar 25:

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is set to release its much-awaited candidate list for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with party leadership completing key preparatory work ahead of the official announcement.

According to party sources, the selection process has reached its final stage after extensive consultations and internal reviews. Thousands of aspirants had applied for party tickets, reflecting intense competition within the party ranks. The leadership, headed by M. K. Stalin, has been carefully scrutinising candidates to ensure winnability and social representation.

The DMK undertook a rigorous selection exercise, including interviews with aspirants and constituency-wise assessments. Each seat was analysed based on factors such as past performance, grassroots strength, caste and community equations, and alliance dynamics.

Party insiders indicated that priority has been given to sitting MLAs with strong performance records, while underperforming legislators may be replaced with new faces. The exercise also aimed at balancing experience with youth representation.

The candidate list is being finalised in coordination with allies in the Secular Progressive Alliance. Seat-sharing arrangements have already been concluded with key partners, and the DMK is contesting a majority of the 234 constituencies.

Leaders emphasised that constituencies allotted to alliance partners are also being taken into account while finalising candidates, ensuring a cohesive electoral strategy across the front.