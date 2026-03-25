Will contest 2026 polls if Stalin orders, says OPS

Chennai, Mar 26:

O Panneerselvam, who recently joined the DMK, has indicated that he may contest in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, but only if directed by the state’s Chief Minister MK.Stalin, sources said.

Speaking to media, Panneerselvam said he was actively campaigning for his party within the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and would be ready to enter the electoral fray if asked by the Chief Minister.

The remark comes amid ongoing discussions around candidate selection as nomination filing begins later this week.

Panneerselvam has previously served multiple terms as Chief Minister in AIADMK. After he was expelled from the AIADMK by Edappadi K Palaniswami, he waged a long legal battle. However surprisingly just a few days ago, he switched sides and joined the ruling DMK.