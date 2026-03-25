EPS kickstarts poll campaign, Says AIADMK-led alliance will win 210 seats

Chennai, Mar 25:

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has expressed strong confidence that the AIADMK-led alliance will secure a landslide victory in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, claiming it will win around 210 seats and form the government with a clear majority.

Addressing people at Mylapore, where EPS kickstarted his poll campaign today, he asserted that the alliance’s electoral calculations, based on past vote share and current political trends, indicate a sweeping win across the state. He maintained that the AIADMK would not only lead the alliance but also emerge strong enough to form a government on its own strength, ruling out the need for a coalition setup.

EPS criticised the ruling DMK government, alleging widespread dissatisfaction among the public over governance, rising prices, and unmet promises. He claimed that this anti-incumbency sentiment would translate into massive electoral support for the AIADMK-led front.

Highlighting the party’s past governance, EPS pointed to welfare schemes and development initiatives implemented during the AIADMK regime, stating that these achievements continue to resonate with voters. He urged party cadres to intensify grassroots campaigning and connect with voters to ensure victory.

The AIADMK leader also emphasised the importance of alliance strength, noting that partnerships with parties like the BJP and others would consolidate votes and enhance the coalition’s chances in the polls.