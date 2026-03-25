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Campaign Circus

PMK Releases First List of Candidates for TN Polls

NT BureauBy No Comments
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Chennai, Mar 25:

In a swift political move ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has announced its first list of candidates shortly after the finalisation of seat-sharing within the AIADMK-led alliance.

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss unveiled the initial list, naming candidates for three constituencies out of the 18 seats allotted to the party in the alliance.

First Set of Candidates Announced

According to the announcement: Vadivel Ravanan will contest from Kilvelur, K.N. Sekar will contest from Ambattur (Chennai) and Ganesh Kumar will contest from Gingee.

These constituencies are part of the northern belt of Tamil Nadu, where the PMK traditionally enjoys significant support, particularly among Vanniyar voters.

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