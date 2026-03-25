TN Polls: AIADMK Announces Constituencies for NDA Alliance Partners

Chennai, March 25:

In a major political announcement ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, General Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, on Wednesday officially unveiled the constituency-wise seat-sharing arrangement for the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

As per the agreement, the AIADMK will contest 169 constituencies under its iconic ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, while the remaining seats have been distributed among its alliance partners including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, and others.

BJP:

The BJP has been allotted 27 constituencies spread across the state, reflecting a mix of urban, western, and southern regions. The seats are: Mylapore, Thali, Modakkurichi, Udhagamandalam, Avinashi, Tiruppur South, Coimbatore North, Gandarvakottai, Pudukkottai, Tirupattur, Madurai South, Sattur, Tiruchendur, Vasudevanallur, Radhapuram, Nagercoil, Vilavancode, Avadi, Tiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Aranthangi, Manamadurai, Ramanathapuram, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, and Rasipuram (SC).

PMK:

The PMK has secured 18 constituencies, primarily concentrated in northern and central Tamil Nadu. These include:

Salem West, Dharmapuri, Pennagaram, Vikravandi, Sholingur, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruporur, Uthiramerur, Jayankondam, Polur, Gingee, Vriddhachalam, Rishivandiyam, Kattumannarkoil, Keezhvelur, Perambalur, Salem North, and Ambattur.

AMMK:

The AMMK will contest in 11 constituencies, with a focus on delta and southern belts:

Periyakulam, Mannargudi, Thiruvaiyaru, Karaikudi, Tirupattur, Nanguneri, Ottapidaram, Tiruchirappalli West, Saidapet, Poonamallee, and Madathukulam.

Other Alliance Partners

In addition to the major allies, smaller parties have also been accommodated:

Tamil Maanila Congress:

Ottanchathiram, Erode West, Ranipet, Killiyoor, Kumbakonam

Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi: Pallavaram, Kunnam

Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam: Rajapalayam

Puratchi Bharatham: K.V. Kuppam