AIADMK–BJP Seat Sharing Triggers Unease; Annamalai Opts Out of Contest

Chennai, March 27:

Signs of strain have emerged within the NDA in Tamil Nadu, with the Bharatiya Janata Party expressing dissatisfaction over seat allocation by ally All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ahead of the Assembly elections.

The AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, appears to have gained the upper hand in the seat-sharing arrangement, allocating a significant number of constituencies in southern districts—considered challenging terrain for the BJP—to its ally. Of the 27 seats allotted to the BJP, as many as 17 fall in southern and delta regions, where the Dravidian major is relatively weaker.

BJP ‘Boxed’ into Tough Constituencies

In the 58 constituencies across southern Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK will contest 39 seats, while the remaining 19 have been distributed among allies—BJP (12), Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (4), Tamil Maanila Congress (2) and TMMK (1).

The allocation has reportedly caused “heartburn” within BJP ranks, as the party had hoped for more favourable urban and western constituencies. In Chennai, where the BJP has improved its performance in recent elections, it has been given only one seat—Mylapore, where Tamilisai Soundararajan is likely to be fielded.

Annamalai Opts Out

Amid the discontent, former BJP State President K. Annamalai has reportedly decided not to contest the election, terming the seat-sharing arrangement a “raw deal.”

Annamalai, who had sought either Singanallur or Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore district, is understood to have declined to contest after being offered Tiruppur South, currently held by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. He is said to have conveyed his displeasure to the party’s national leadership.

Key Shifts and Adjustments

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan is likely to shift from Coimbatore South to Coimbatore North

Union Minister L. Murugan is expected to contest from Avinashi

State BJP chief Nainar Nagendran may move from Tirunelveli to Sattur

Despite conceding some seats, the AIADMK has retained control over most winnable and traditional strongholds, particularly in the western Kongu belt, where it will contest nine out of ten seats in Coimbatore district.