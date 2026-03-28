Dravid Celebrates Super Kings Academy’s anniversary

Chennai, March 27, 2026:

India cricket legend Rahul Dravid attended the fourth anniversary celebrations of Super Kings Academy at Thoraipakkam, Chennai. The event also featured Rupa Gurunath, KS Viswanathan, Sundar Raman, Louis Mariano, and Sriram Krishnamurthy.

Dravid interacted with students, presented special awards, and unveiled a commemorative plaque, praising the academy for teaching life lessons through cricket. Kiran Karthikeyan and Neha Yuvaraj were named Cricketers of the Year for boys and girls, respectively.

Super Kings Academy now has over 45 centers across India and worldwide, continuing its global expansion.