TVK: Vijay to unveil candidates list tomorrow

Chennai, March 28:

In a significant boost to its election preparations, Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will release its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections on March 29, setting the stage for an aggressive campaign across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The announcement will be made during a state-level functionaries’ meeting scheduled to be held at a private hotel in the city.

According to party General Secretary N. Anand, Vijay will personally introduce candidates for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 30 constituencies in Puducherry, signalling the party’s full-fledged electoral entry.

Elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly are slated for April 23, while polling in Puducherry will be held earlier on April 9. With the dates fast approaching, TVK’s move to unveil its candidates is seen as a crucial step in mobilising party workers and consolidating support on the ground.

The list for Tamil Nadu constituencies remains closely guarded and will be revealed at the event. The meeting is also expected to outline the party’s broader campaign strategy and election roadmap.

The announcement assumes significance as TVK, led by Vijay, prepares for its first major electoral test. The actor-turned-politician has been drawing considerable attention with his political messaging and outreach, particularly among younger voters.

With the candidate list set to be unveiled, the party is expected to shift gears into full campaign mode, intensifying its presence across constituencies in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The coming days are likely to witness heightened political activity, as TVK joins the fray alongside established parties, adding a new dimension to the electoral contest.

Meanwhile, Vijay accused the authorities of deliberately obstructing his election campaign in the Perambur Assembly constituency, terming the denial of permission as a “fascist attack on democracy.”

In a statement, Vijay said the party had applied for permission to hold a public meeting on Saturday at Mullai Nagar Junction in Perambur. However, a day ahead of the scheduled event, officials allegedly dug pits and erected barricades at the venue, raising questions over the timing of such actions.