Work hard to establish Dravidian Model 2.0 govt: Udhayanidhi 

Chennai, Mar 28:

In a strong message ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has called upon party cadres to work tirelessly to ensure the formation of a “Dravidian Model 2.0” government in the state.

Addressing party workers, Udhayanidhi emphasised the need for continuous grassroots engagement and dedicated efforts, urging cadres to take the achievements of the current government directly to the people. He stressed that only sustained hard work and unity would help secure a renewed mandate for the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Highlighting the impact of the existing “Dravidian Model” under Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Udhayanidhi said the government’s welfare schemes and development initiatives have significantly benefited the people of Tamil Nadu. He called on cadres to ensure that these achievements reach every household.

He also underlined that the next phase—Dravidian Model 2.0—would aim to further strengthen development across sectors and expand welfare measures, building on the current administration’s performance.

Udhayanidhi instructed party members to intensify their campaign efforts, particularly at the grassroots level, and directly connect with voters. He stressed that door-to-door outreach and people-centric campaigning would play a crucial role in securing electoral success.