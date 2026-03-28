TTV releases AMMK candidate List for key constituencies

Chennai, Mar 18:

In a significant political development ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, T. T. V. Dhinakaran, General Secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), has officially released the party’s candidate list for several constituencies across the state, signalling the party’s readiness for the electoral battle.

According to the announcement, Senthamizhan will contest from Saidapet, while Rajasekaran has been fielded in Tiruchirappalli West. In Periyakulam, Dr. Kathirgam will represent the party, and Shanmugavelu has been named as the candidate for Madathukulam. Gnanasekaran will contest from Tirupattur, while Therbhogi Pandi has been chosen for Karaikudi.

Further, Isakki Muthu will contest from Nanguneri, and Dr. Kathirgam has also been fielded in Periyakulam (SC).

In Mannargudi, S. Kamaraj will be the party’s candidate, while Karthikeyan will represent AMMK in Thiruvaiyaru. Ezhumalai has been nominated to contest from Poonamallee (SC) constituency.

With this list, AMMK has stepped up its election preparations, focusing on a mix of constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The announcement by TTV Dhinakaran is expected to energise party cadres and set the stage for an intensified campaign in the coming days as the political contest heats up.