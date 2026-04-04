Stalin Hits Back at Dharmendra Pradhan Over ‘Hindi Imposition’ Row

Chennai, Apr 4:

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin launched a strong rebuttal to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of making “irresponsible and reckless” remarks that undermine India’s federal structure and linguistic diversity.

In a detailed statement, Stalin firmly reiterated Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the three-language policy, asserting that it is not about rejecting languages but resisting “imposition.” He alleged that the Centre’s claim of no Hindi imposition is misleading, arguing that policies and funding mechanisms effectively pressure non-Hindi speaking states. Stalin also criticised the withholding of ₹2,200 crore under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, calling it coercive and unconstitutional.

The Chief Minister defended Tamil Nadu’s long-standing two-language policy, highlighting the state’s strong education outcomes, infrastructure, and welfare initiatives such as the free breakfast scheme.

He challenged the Centre to demonstrate genuine linguistic inclusivity, questioning the implementation of third-language options in northern states and the promotion of South Indian languages. Stalin also sought clarity from Edappadi K. Palaniswami and NDA allies on their stand, asserting that Tamil Nadu will continue to resist any form of Hindi imposition in defence of its identity and pluralism.