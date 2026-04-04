Piyush Goyal Targets DMK, Calls TN Govt ‘Most Irresponsible’

Chennai, Apr 4:

Union Minister Piyush Goyal launched a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government in Tamil Nadu, calling it the “most irresponsible state government in the country” amid intensifying campaign rhetoric ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls.

Goyal accused the DMK regime of failures in governance, law and order, and public welfare, alleging widespread corruption and administrative lapses. He flagged issues such as irregularities in TASMAC operations, illegal sand mining, and declining public safety, claiming these have eroded trust among citizens.

He also criticised the state government for not fully aligning with central schemes, arguing that it has hampered development and growth.

Positioning the NDA as an alternative, Goyal said the alliance aims to restore “Amma’s governance model” through its partnership with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami. As the BJP’s Tamil Nadu election in-charge, he has been campaigning активно across key regions like Chennai and Madurai, expressing confidence that voters will reject what he termed “family rule” and back the NDA’s development-focused agenda under Narendra Modi.