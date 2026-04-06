Remained fit and worked on skills: Shami

Hyderabad, Apr 6:

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami said staying match-ready through domestic cricket and maintaining peak fitness while honing skills played a decisive role in his decisive performance as Lucknow Super Giants secured a crucial victory in the IPL on Sunday.

“If you want to play, it’s important to be in touch with the game. If you’re fit only then can you work on your skills. That’s why I kept in touch with the game and played all the domestic games,” he added.

Shami, who returned excellent figures of 2 for 9, including bowling as many as 18 dot balls, said the team needed to bounce back strongly after a setback in the previous game.

He expressed satisfaction at the outcome, noting that building momentum after a loss was vital.

“I’m happy. We lost our last game, winning this game was key to build momentum,” he said.