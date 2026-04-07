Sathankulam verdict: Custodial brutality disturbing, says Kamal

Chennai, Apr 7:

Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan has reacted strongly to the verdict in the Sathankulam custodial deaths case, describing the incident as deeply disturbing and one that shook the collective conscience of society.

The founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam lauded the relentless efforts of the families of Jeyaraj and Bennix, along with local residents, activists, and investigating officials, for ensuring justice was delivered.

He said their persistence helped establish the truth with solid evidence despite alleged attempts to suppress it. While welcoming the verdict, Kamal Haasan reiterated his long-standing opposition to capital punishment. He stated that even those guilty of heinous crimes should be sentenced to life imprisonment with hard labour, without any concessions.

Reflecting on the broader impact, he expressed concern for the families of the convicted, questioning the lasting consequences of such inhuman acts on innocent relatives.

He also called for action against individuals who allegedly aided in covering up the crime, including certain officials and medical personnel.

Emphasising accountability, Kamal Haasan said that anyone who commits crimes under the protection of power must face strict legal consequences. He stressed that atrocities carried out in the name of authority must be completely eradicated.

The verdict was delivered by a court in Madurai on April 6, sentencing nine policemen, including an inspector, to double death penalty. The court also imposed fines and ordered compensation to the victim’s family, marking a significant development in one of Tamil Nadu’s most shocking custodial death cases.