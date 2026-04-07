Kanimozhi slams Centre, says Tamil Nadu ignored in Union Budget

Chennai, Apr 7:

Kanimozhi has strongly criticised the Union Government, alleging that Tamil Nadu has been completely ignored in the latest Union Budget, even to the extent that the state’s name was not mentioned.

Speaking during an election campaign in Tiruvallur, Kanimozhi said the budget failed to acknowledge Tamil Nadu’s contributions and needs. She claimed that “even the name of Tamil Nadu did not find a place” in the budget, accusing the Centre of neglecting the state despite its significant role in the country’s economy.

The DMK leader also raised concerns over issues such as the implementation of the 100-day rural employment scheme, alleging that decisions are being made centrally without considering ground realities. She further criticised opposition leaders, stating that key issues affecting people, including employment and welfare schemes, were not being adequately addressed.

Her remarks come amid wider criticism from Tamil Nadu leaders over the Union Budget 2026, with several pointing out the absence of major state-specific projects or allocations.

Political reactions have intensified as the state heads towards Assembly elections, making the budget a key point of debate in ongoing campaign narratives.