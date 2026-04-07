EPS to launch intensive campaign in Chennai tomorrow

Chennai, Apr 7:

Edappadi K. Palaniswami is set to begin a major election campaign across Chennai starting tomorrow, as the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls gather momentum.

According to campaign schedules, the AIADMK general secretary will focus extensively on Chennai for two consecutive days, addressing public meetings and interacting with voters across multiple constituencies in the city.

Party sources said the visit is aimed at strengthening the AIADMK’s presence in urban constituencies, where the party is looking to regain lost ground.

The campaign will include roadshows, public rallies, and direct outreach programmes targeting middle-class voters, women, and youth.

EPS has been actively touring various districts as part of a statewide campaign covering all 234 constituencies.

His campaign has largely focused on criticising the ruling DMK government over governance issues, rising prices, and alleged administrative failures, while promising welfare measures and development initiatives if voted back to power.