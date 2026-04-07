Vijay to campaign in Nellai tomorrow

Chennai, Apr 7:

Actor-politician Vijay is set to campaign in Tirunelveli (Nellai) tomorrow as part of his statewide election outreach for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

According to party sources, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief will address public meetings and seek votes for the party candidate in the constituency. Preparations are underway in key areas, with local cadres mobilising support ahead of his visit.

The visit is expected to boost the party’s campaign momentum in southern districts, where TVK is aiming to expand its voter base and strengthen its presence in the upcoming elections.