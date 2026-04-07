Scrutiny begins as key leaders’ nominations accepted

Chennai, Apr 7:

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections has commenced, even as the nominations of several prominent leaders have been accepted by election officials, setting the stage for a high-voltage contest.

Actor-politician Vijay, contesting under Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), saw his nomination approved, marking a significant moment in his electoral debut.

Among other major leaders whose nominations were accepted are Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Sowmiya Anbumani.

With the scrutiny process now underway, the election machinery has entered a crucial phase, as candidates await final clearance to remain in the fray. The developments signal an intensifying political battle in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the nomination process began on March 30 and closed on April 6. After this deadline, scrutiny of nominations will take place today, followed by the last date for withdrawal of candidature on April 9.

Several key leaders and newcomers have filed their nominations, making the political atmosphere increasingly vibrant.

The State will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

A total of 234 assembly constituencies will elect representatives in what is expected to be a high-stakes electoral battle. Over 7000 have filed papers.