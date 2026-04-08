Gold prices dip slightly in Chennai

Chennai, Apr 8:

Gold prices in Chennai witnessed a marginal decline on April 8, 2026, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in the bullion market.

According to market data, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹15,120 per gram, while 22-carat gold stood at ₹13,860 per gram. The price of 18-carat gold was recorded at ₹11,560 per gram.

Traders attributed the slight dip to changes in global gold trends and currency movements, which continue to influence domestic rates.

Despite the minor fall, demand for gold remains steady in the city, especially with the festive season approaching.

Market observers say gold prices are likely to remain volatile in the coming days, urging buyers and investors to keep a close watch on daily price movements.