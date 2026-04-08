Tamil Nadu adds 6.36 lakh voters

Chennai, Apr 8:

Election Commission of India has added 6.36 lakh new voters in Tamil Nadu following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), taking the State’s total electorate to 5.73 crore.

The final electoral roll published on February 23 had recorded 5.67 crore voters. A special enrolment drive held between February 23 and March 26 enabled 6,36,911 eligible citizens to register, with 3.44 lakh women and 2.91 lakh men among the new additions.

The Commission said newly enrolled voters can verify their names in the supplementary list to be released soon.

Age-wise data shows a strong youth presence, with 1.21 crore voters in the 18–29 category, including 14.59 lakh first-time voters aged 18–19. The 30–39 and 40–49 age groups account for 1.16 crore and 1.19 crore voters respectively, reflecting a balanced voter base ahead of the elections.