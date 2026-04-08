We need for fire big, says SRH batter Klassen 

Hyderabad, Apr 8:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen has called for an all-round improvement from his team, stressing the need to “fire in all departments” as they look to bounce back in IPL 2026.

Speaking after SRH’s inconsistent start to the season, Klaasen remained optimistic despite the team losing two of their first three matches. “It’s still early days in the tournament. We are confident we will fire in all departments going forward,” he said.

He pointed out that while SRH have shown promise in patches, they have failed to deliver collectively in crucial moments. The batter noted that the team needs to bring together batting, bowling and fielding performances to build momentum.

Klaasen admitted that the batting unit has not fully capitalised on opportunities, missing out on additional runs that could have strengthened their position. He also highlighted fielding lapses as a key concern, saying dropped catches and errors in the field have hurt the team’s chances.

Despite the setbacks, Klaasen backed the bowling attack, particularly the pacers, for performing consistently and keeping the team competitive.