RR beats MI, Tops table in IPL 2026

Guwahati, Apr 8:

Rajasthan Royals continued their strong run in IPL 2026 with a convincing win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-curtailed clash. The match, reduced to 11 overs per side in Guwahati, saw Rajasthan Royals post a competitive total of around 150 runs. In response, Mumbai Indians struggled to keep up with the required run rate and eventually fell short, handing RR a comfortable 27-run victory.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a key role in the Royals’ strong batting display, continuing his impressive form this season.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals climbed to the top of the points table.