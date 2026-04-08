STR–producer dispute halts Arasan shoot

The shooting of Arasan starring Silambarasan TR has been halted following a financial dispute with producer Ishari K Ganesh.

According to reports, the producer has sought a settlement over losses linked to an earlier project, demanding around ₹7.5 crore, while the actor has reportedly disagreed with the claim.

The issue escalated after the Film Employees Federation of South India was asked to stop workers from participating in the shoot, effectively stalling production.

Industry bodies including Nadigar Sangam are now stepping in to mediate, with talks expected to resolve the standoff.

The dispute has not only impacted the film’s schedule but also triggered wider discussions within the Tamil film industry over payment issues and production norms.